Loop-Residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis and travellers to the Federation have reason to celebrate as the government has announced plans to relax restrictions.

Following several rounds of discussions with relevant health and tourism officials and representatives of the COVID-19 Task Force, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken a decision to ease two significant measures at the ports of entry.

The Government previously withheld the easing of these restrictions as it sought to gather more information on the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease, which was first identified in South Africa on November 22.

Effective December 11, all fully vaccinated passengers 12 years and over who have a negative PCR test will no longer be required to quarantine. The PCR tests should be taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

Additionally, the protective barriers that were erected at Port Zante for the safety of citizens and residents will be removed on Saturday, 11th December, effectively making Port Zante more accessible to all and allowing for greater business activity.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, the decisions on these two measures are based on science and following the advice of local health experts, who are guided by reputable international agencies.

Health authorities have advised that the Omicron variant appears to be less severe than the Delta variant. Based on the scientific knowledge of the Omicron variant and the high vaccination coverage in St. Kitts and Nevis, they recommend these measures can be implemented with minimal risks.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to urge all eligible citizens and residents, who have not yet done so, to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as the vaccine remains the single most important tool in the fight against the virus.

Local health experts are also encouraging all who are eligible to take the booster shot, thereby enhancing their protection against the virus.