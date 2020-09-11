Kingston, Jamaica–September 11th, 2020–Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has collaborated with National Commercial Bank (NCB) to introduce NCB’s online bill payment, known as Paysmart, as an option for several tax types.

Initially, this means NCB personal/retail customers are now able to add Tax Administration Jamaica as a payee on their eBanking platform.

The additional payment option, that became available on August 31, 2020, represents yet another convenient way for persons to pay their taxes online, instead of having to visit a Tax Office.

Taxpayers who have an NCB bank account may now pay Property Tax from their eBanking platform, adding to a growing list of payment options for Property Tax.

NCB customers doing business with the Tax Authority are now able to make payments to TAJ from their online banking account for several other types of tax , including all of the below listed taxes:

Income Tax – Individual and Corporate

General Consumption Tax

PAYE

Education Tax

National Housing Trust

N.I.S.

HEART

Asset Tax

Betting, Gaming and Lottery

Composition Stamp Duty

Contractor’s Levy

Guest Accommodation Room Tax

Special Consumption Tax

Withholding Taxes (Interest, Specified Services, Miscellaneous)

To begin the process the taxpayer will be required to follow the instructions found on the NCB website, to add TAJ as a payee and proceed to make their payments. It should be noted that once the payment has been made successfully, a Payment Reference Number will be generated on the NCB online platform.

Taxpayers now have the option of logging on to the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, the following business day, to print their official receipt, using the reference number generated from the NCB online platform.

Persons with an eService account will also be able to see the transaction reflected in their Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) account. It should be noted that the date of the receipt will reflect the date of transaction.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this and other online payment options, instead of visiting a Tax Office to do so.

TAJ hopes that it will soon have a system up and running for business tax payments online as well.