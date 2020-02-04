For the first time ever, Google has revealed some key metrics of some of its major services like YouTube and how much revenue they make for the company. The information was revealed as a part of Alphabet’s fourth-quarter and yearly earnings report.

In the earnings report, Google says that YouTube generated $15 billion in revenues last year and contributed nearly 10% of the company’s total revenue. That’s a 36.5% jump from the $11.2 billion revenue that YouTube generated in 2018. In Q4 alone, YouTube generated revenues of $5 billion.

The earnings report also reveals that YouTube Premium and Music Premium have more than 20 million subscribers combined, with YouTube TV clocking 2 million subscribers. YouTube Premium provides subscribers with an ad-free viewing experience and adds other perks like background playback, offline downloads, and more. It is available in most of the major markets across the globe.

As for YouTube TV, it is only available in the United States and has a very limited channel selection which explains its small user base.

Google clubbed revenue from YouTube and its hardware products like the Pixels and Google Home speakers into the “Other” category which generated $5.3 billion last quarter. This is a 10% growth year-over-year driven by YouTube and Google Play which helped offset the decline in hardware sales.

In total, Alphabet clocked in revenues of $46 billion in Q4 2019 with a total profit of $10.7 billion. The company’s quarterly revenues jumped nearly 17% YoY, though it still came in below analysts’ expectations.

Despite YouTube’s growth, the ad business still remains Google’s primary money maker. Google Search generated $98.1 billion in revenues in 2019, up 15% from 2018. In Q4 2019 alone, the business generated revenues of $27.2 billion.