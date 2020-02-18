Hundreds were on hand at Greenlands Pasture on Sunday evening to participate in a gospel concert headlined by American gospel singer and minister Pastor Donald Andrew ‘Donnie’ McClurkin as part of the Team Unity anniversary celebrations.

“So, from the bottom of my heart on behalf of all my Cabinet colleagues, we have come tonight to say thank you — thank you again for giving us the opportunity to serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, while addressing patrons. “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to create more jobs; thank you for giving us the opportunity to improve healthcare; thank you for giving us the opportunity to deliver $500 per month to the needy in our country.”

“We know last time it was not just our will — it was the will of God. It was the will of God because God puts up and God takes down, and that is why we have come tonight and our gift to you the people of St. Kitts and Nevis is this massive gospel concert,” he added.

“I like it down here because we have worshippers,” said McClurkin, a three-time Grammy Award winner.

One of the top selling Gospel music artists, McClurkin has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, and received ten Stellar Awards, two BET Awards, two Soul Train Awards, one Dove Award and one NAACP Image Awards.

The Team Unity Gospel Concert was hosted by Mr. Carl Springate. Supporting acts were Euphony Praise, Dejohn (on steel pan), Ms. Lawyne Hutchinson, Mrs. Dawn Williams, Ms. Venelle Powell out of Nevis and Mr. Vakiel Herbert.

Governor General’s Deputy, His Excellency Mr. Michael Morton and Mrs. Morton were in attendance. Also present were ambassadors, His Excellency Michael Powell, His Excellency Sydney Osborne, and His Excellency Jonel Powell.

Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards was also present as were his Cabinet colleagues, Senior Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs the Hon. Vance Amory, Minister of Tourism the Hon. Lindsay Grant, Minister of Public Infrastructure the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd (who performed a song) and Attorney General the Hon. Vincent Byron

Members of Cabinet present at the Gospel Concert, along with Ambassador Jonel Powell, were invited on the stage and introduced by Prime Minister Harris.