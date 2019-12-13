The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is aggressively pursuing the expansion of e-services within the public sector to provide a modern approach to doing business and accessing services, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said Thursday as he introduced The Appropriation (2020) Bill, 2019 in the Federal Parliament.

“The digital economy will present opportunities, especially for our young people, to improve education, healthcare, social services, and the delivery of almost all government services,” Prime Minister Harris stated.

The government is receiving technical assistance from the International Telecommunications Union and the Commonwealth Telecommunication Organization in developing a broadband strategy to drive the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in the education curriculum and ensure greater use of e-government services such as e-licensing, e-payments, digital crime management and traffic management systems, the prime minister highlighted.

“A key component of our digital transformation is technological innovation. This will provide an avenue for building efficiencies in business operations, expanding entrepreneurship, job creation and wealth generation,” the prime minister said. “My government stands ready to partner with the private sector and civil society to ensure that we continue to make giant strides to move our country towards the development of our digital economy.”