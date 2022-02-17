CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — Deputy Governor General for Nevis, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, MH, OBE, and Mr Elmo Liburd, on Tuesday February 15 led scores of family members and friends in celebrating the life of Mrs Beatrice Adina Williams who passed away on January 21, 2022, a few days shy of her 85th birthday.

The Late Mrs Williams was the mother of, among others, Nevis-based Woman Sergeant Marva Chiverton of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and Ms Julet Chiverton who is the Administration, Member Services and Human Resource Manager at the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited (NCCU).

The service to celebrate her life, which was held at the United Pentecostal Church in Marion Heights, Nevis, was also attended by Premier of Nevis the Hon Mark Brantley, former Premier of Nevis, Ambassador Vance Amory, Commissioner of Police Mr Hilroy Brandy, Magistrate Her Honour Jasmine Clarke, and General Manager of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited, Mr Sydney Newton.

Also present at the service were Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr Andre Mitchell, Forces Chaplain Rev Ericson Cumberbatch, and Chairperson of Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited’s Credit Committee, Ms Catherine Forbes.=

Officiating at the service were Pastor Cecil Bartlette, Rev Bernard Browne, Rev Mrs Marcia Tomlinson, and Rev Basil Dobson.

In welcoming those present at the service, Rev Mrs Marcia Tomlinson said: “Welcome to all well-wishers, and welcome particularly to the family and pray that in the weeks and the months to come that indeed you will find strength, comfort and the solace in the Almighty God and my call to you is to take one day at a time, and He will see you through.”

Tributes were paid in song by among others, the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited staff led by General Manager, Mr Sydney Newton, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force led by Commissioner of Police Mr Hilroy Brandy, the Charlestown, and Brown Hill Wesleyan Holiness Churches, and the family.

“On behalf of the Credit Union Family in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to our colleague Julet, as well as Marva,” said General Manager of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited, Mr Sydney Newton.

Other Credit Union movements mentioned by Mr Newton were the St. Kitts and Nevis National Co-operative League Limited and its affiliate members, the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union, and the Police Credit Union based in St. Kitts, and the First Federal Co-operative Credit Union Limited that has offices in Nevis and in St. Kitts.

The Late Mrs Beatrice Adina Williams is survived by her husband Mr Hubert ‘Brownie’ Williams. Her other children are Mr Junior Chiverton in Virgin Gorda, and Ms Eudora Chiverton, Ms Evett Chiverton, and Ms Denise Chiverton, all in the USA.

Funeral arrangements were by Oualie Funeral Home and Crematory, and interment was at the Bath Cemetery.