Government Announces Discounted VAT Rate Days For The Rest Of 2024

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Federal Cabinet of Saint Kitts and Nevis, led by the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, is pleased to announce the continuation of a special initiative to provide financial relief to citizens and boost economic activity in light of ongoing global inflation.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew remarked, “By giving businesses and consumers more advance notice of the Discounted VAT Rate Days, we are making it easier for everyone to plan and benefit. This initiative not only supports household budgets but also stimulates our local economy.”

The following dates have been designated for Discounted VAT Rate Days for the remainder of 2024:

Back-to-School Discounted VAT Rate Days : Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17 (vehicle sales not included).

Christmas Discounted VAT Rate Days: Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 21 (vehicle sales included).

While the government continues its comprehensive review of the tax regime, this initiative underscores its commitment to fostering a supportive economic environment and enhancing the well-being of its citizens and residents.

Businesses are encouraged to participate actively in these Discounted VAT Rate Days, taking advantage of the opportunity to attract more customers and contribute to the nation’s economic recovery efforts.

The Cabinet thanks all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in implementing this initiative.

For the latest updates and more information about the Discounted VAT Rate Days, please visit www.sknird.com or contact the Inland Revenue Department directly.