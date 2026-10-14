Government Approves Duty-Free Concessions for Christmas and Carnival Season

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 13, 2026)

The Federal Cabinet has approved special duty-free concessions for non-commercial importers and travellers, providing financial relief to citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis during the upcoming Christmas and Carnival seasons.

The concessions will take effect from December 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, and are intended to help ease expenses during the festive period.

Under the approved measures, the first 400 pounds of gift packages containing foodstuff will be exempt from duties and taxes. Non-commercial importers will also benefit from a duty-free allowance of EC$675 (US$250) off the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of eligible imports.

The initiative forms part of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s ongoing efforts to provide practical financial support to citizens and residents, particularly during a period when household and business expenses traditionally increase.

Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, welcomed the Cabinet’s decision, highlighting the importance of providing relief during the festive season.

“At Christmas and during Carnival, our people should be able to celebrate with family and community without feeling weighed down by unnecessary costs. These duty-free concessions are another example of our Administration putting people first and delivering relief where it matters most. This measure adds to the already announced Discounted VAT Reduction Days slated for December 11 and 19, 2026, providing further relief to our people during this festive period.”

The duty-free concessions will complement the Discounted VAT Reduction Days scheduled for December 11 and 19, offering additional opportunities for consumers to manage their spending during the holiday period.

Non-commercial importers and travellers are encouraged to take advantage of the allowances, which will apply to goods landed within the Federation during the specified period.

For further details on the concessions, members of the public may contact the Customs and Excise Department.

Source: SKNIS