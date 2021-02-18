BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The government will continue to recognize the importance of investing in developing the skills and talents of young people in the Federation according to the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health, Information Technology, Talent Development, and Entrepreneurship.

“Our young people remain at the heart of our nation’s future and Team Unity will provide them with every opportunity so that they can succeed in their homeland,” said Hon. Byron-Nisbett.

Mrs. Byron-Nisbett said that young people require a lot of support and added that she will work to ensure that they receive the assistance needed for them to grow.

“I pledge to provide the technology needed for our young entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Mrs. Byron-Nisbett. “We will build that digital economy and we will build an economy that allows our young people to thrive, be it technology, innovation, music, arts; whatever it is we will make that commitment and we will do it together.”

Equally important, Mrs. Byron-Nisbett reminded everyone of some of the government’s successes to make lives better since assuming office in 2015.

“For six successful years, Team Unity has been delivering a better way for everyone in St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said. “We have created and continue to create new jobs, build better houses, and deliver safer streets. We have successfully brought Nevis and St. Kitts closer, tighter. We plan to make this relationship even stronger.

“Over six successful years, we have made our economy stronger while ensuring the healthcare of citizens during COVID-19,” concluded Mrs. Byron-Nisbett. “Team Unity will continue to work for you, building on what we have achieved and securing a stronger, safer future.”