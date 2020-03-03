As COVID-19, also referred to as the Novel Coronavirus, continues to spread rapidly worldwide, the Government of St. Kitts continues to protect its borders to safeguard citizens and residents against the virus according to Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Attorney General Honourable Vincent Byron.

“…We have manned our borders, the ports of entry — the airports and the seaports — to ensure that we screen every visitor, every returning resident, to ensure that they have not travelled to any affected area and that we screen them in a way that we can determine whether they are high or low risk to us,” he said during a press conference on Monday to update the general public on COVID-19.

The chairman reassured the public that the government will protect citizens and residents from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

“I want to assure you and everyone in St. Kitts-Nevis that the government places the highest priority to protect our citizens. Nothing more we can say than we expect to do whatever it takes to make sure that every citizen is protected from this outbreak if and when it does come to our shores,” he said. “It is very important for you to understand that we will do whatever it takes to ensure the security of our people.”

He urged the public to be vigilant, continue daily routines, and to take hygienic precautions.

“I want to assure you that you need not panic because we have planned, we have prepared, and we continue to plan and prepare every day. We are training our people and our workers to be able, in the event that anything untoward happens here, that we are ready to take it on,” he said. “Be careful with that you do. Take simple, but very important precautions. Constantly wash your hands with soap and other sanitizers to ensure that we don’t simply spread the virus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.