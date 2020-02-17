The National Housing Corporation (NHC), through its Unity Housing Solutions Programme, held a house allocation ceremony at Hermitage, Cayon, Thursday, where 11 houses were distributed to families of Cayon, Keys and Conaree.

“Before the next election is called, there will be forty plus people who will be in new homes in Cayon,” Minister of Human Settlement, Honourable Eugene Hamilton said. “In the entire constituency, more than one hundred (homes will be distributed).”

“We used to have homes built by the previous administration, (with) no bathroom, no cupboards, no tiles, no paint,” Minister Hamilton added. “When you walk into these, you will realise that you have a home that’s fit for a King.”

The Minister highlighted houses under the Unity Housing Solutions Programme are “properly tiled [with] good cupboards and good kitchen area.”

“We have to give people a home that is finished,” he said.

Government Aims to Construct Homes in Every Constituency Across St. Kitts

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, said his Team Unity-led administration will continue to ensure that each constituency benefits equally under the Unity Housing Solutions Programme Feb. 13 when he delivered remarks at the House Allocation Ceremony.

“We are moving the country forward and we are attempting to give every area its fair share. Even in [Constituency] #6, they will be part of the distribution of homes because this is the kind of Government that you have — a Government that is visionary, a Government that is compassionate, a Government that is sincere and we promise you that as many that we have done now, in our second term the best is yet to come,” he said.

The ceremony was the third such event hosted so far in 2020 with just over 60 citizens receiving keys to brand new homes in areas such as Sandy Point, Tabernacle, Lodge, Christ Church, Belle Vue and Phillip’s Village.

Prime Minister Harris said new homeowners now have the power to ensure that more citizens are empowered through homeownership simply by making regular mortgage payments.

“You can help us be more successful by paying whatever you can. Every month you may not be able to pay whatever it is the mortgage is but pay something, for something is better than nothing, and by doing that, you give NHC the resources to be able to assist somebody else,” he said.

According to Mr. Charles Morton, the General Manager of NHC, there are still approximately 140 houses to be distributed over the next several weeks.

The homes being constructed under the Unity Housing Solutions Programme are considerably larger than those built previously, and feature galvalume roofs, more spacious bathrooms and larger bedrooms.