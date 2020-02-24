The Honourable Shawn Richards, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, said that the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, continues to ensure that persons can further their education through the issuance of partial scholarships while responding to a question at the “Discussions for A Stronger, Safer Future” Town Hall Meeting in Cayon on Feb. 20.

“For example, students who have an interest in going to the University of the Virgin Islands, there is a partial scholarship in the amount of 5000 USD. Students attending Monroe University, there is also a partial scholarship,” the deputy prime minister said. “For those who have been attending the University of the West Indies, the government has been paying the economic cost in respect of those students and that approximates to over one (1) million dollars per year.”

He noted full scholarships are offered to nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to study in the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Republic of Cuba by the respective governments, and encouraged students to use the opportunities to enhance their growth.

“They get the opportunity to learn a second language; they get the opportunity to learn a different culture. Many of our persons have studied in both Cuba and Taiwan and have returned and are making a meaningful contribution towards the development of the Federation,” he added.

Senior Minister, the Honourable Vance Amory, shared similar sentiments and reiterated the government’s willingness and commitment to ensure that persons can further their education, while cautioning persons need to choose their field of study carefully.

“The government is willing to assist our people to pursue an education at universities, but the choice of subject is what we are looking for,” said the senior minister, adding that there are specified fields that persons can study but they seem unwilling to take the option.

“The government has a responsibility to try to provide the resources for what is needed for the development of the people and the country. And we really want people to begin to understand and ask questions. What areas would the government want you to pursue? And if you have the capacity, you have been to high school, you have studied a range of subjects, surely you could adapt yourself to pursuing those areas which will bring benefit to the country and yourself,” he added.