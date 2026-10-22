Government Expands Focus on Mental Health and Counselling Services

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 22, 2026)

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has outlined several initiatives aimed at strengthening mental health services in Saint Kitts and Nevis, including expanded counselling, greater support in schools and improved access to specialised care.

Speaking during the question-and-answer session at the Budget 2027 National Forum on Tuesday, October 20, Dr. Hanley reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that individuals, children and families can access appropriate mental health support.

Among the services highlighted was the National Counselling Centre, which provides professional and confidential counselling. Dr. Hanley also welcomed the return of a clinical psychologist to the unit, noting the importance of having trained professionals available to assist those in need.

Within the education system, guidance counsellors are stationed at primary and secondary schools across the Federation. According to Dr. Hanley, efforts are continuing to strengthen their training and improve the facilities in which they work.

He encouraged persons experiencing mental health challenges to seek help through the support services available within the relevant government ministries and professional networks.

Dr. Hanley also pointed to arrangements involving a Kittitian-born psychiatrist and psychologist based in the United States, who provide specialised assistance through case consultations and virtual telehealth services. These arrangements help extend access to professional expertise for individuals requiring additional support.

Attention is also being directed towards children with specialised developmental and behavioural needs. The Acting Prime Minister highlighted the introduction of a child behaviour specialist, alongside ongoing efforts to make speech, behavioural and occupational therapy services available in the Federation.

Source: SKNIS