BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus has devastated economies around the world including that of St. Kitts and Nevis. Despite a shortfall of projected growth for 2020, Minister of National Health Insurance and Social Security et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton said the government remains focused on introducing a key health programme.

“We are not going to lose sight of implementing Universal Health Insurance,” said Hon. Hamilton during the ongoing Budget Debate on December 21.

He recounted the steps already taken since 2015, which included the creation of a national commission to explore varying details including costs, benefits and other matters. The commission hosted several public and private consultations with the population and key stakeholders. The process was assisted by experts from the Health Economics Unit of the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus, who made recommendations on the implementation of the national programme. An actuary was also engaged, and projected costs of the initiative were outlined.

Hamilton said that the programme will be costly and must be shared with residents, possibly through salary deductions. However, he added that the benefits of this significant programme would be “better for all of us.”

“The concept of pooling all of the resources of a large number of persons will make it easier for everybody to get care,” said Hamilton. “The law of large numbers will ensure that there is equality in benefits as well as payments.

“Think about it,” he said, “When your mother tells you she went to the doctor and he says she has breast cancer and has to raise is $90,000, and you don’t have it, it can rip the heart out of you. That is why we need Universal Health Insurance. And let’s face it, I talked about your mother but, it also can be you.”

Hamilton said more information will be shared in the new year. He indicated that the government was at the point it is looking at the legislative framework for the implementation. He said the Cabinet will decide the time for commencement, whether 2021 or 2022, and how to raise the money to pay for Universal Healthcare to ensure that it is sustainable.

‘In 2021, we are going to cover all that ground and be ready for when the Cabinet and the country say go then we will go,” concluded Hamilton.