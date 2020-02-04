With the growing number of infections from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak which originated in China, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to focus on protecting citizens and residents against the virus according to Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Honourable Attorney General, Vincent Byron, during a press conference Monday to update the general public.

“I want to assure you and every citizen and resident that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis takes this extremely seriously. The health of all of our citizens and residents here in our country is our primary focus and the government will do whatever it has to do to ensure that our citizens are secure,” said Chairman Byron. “There is currently screening going on for all who travel to our shores. Sensitization measures and training are being done among the appropriate medical personnel in case we were to be impacted here,” he said. Every measure that is required the government will ensure that this is done to protect our people.”

Minister Byron encouraged persons to stay calm and carry on with their daily lives.

“I want to urge our citizens that the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. We have to ensure that we do not in some misguided way disrupt our everyday lives other than to take the necessary precautions to ensure healthy living,” he said, reiterating the government will “put the necessary measures in place and ensure that all precautions are taken.”

The Chairman acknowledged medical practitioners for their work thus far, noting that “we can be assured that we are in good hands with their professional advice.”

Immigration Officers Working Closely with Partners to Protect Against Coronavirus

The Immigration Department in St. Kitts and Nevis is working closely with health officials, customs agents and other national stakeholder agencies as well as with regional and international agencies to intently monitor all passengers arriving in the twin-island federation for any cases of the novel coronavirus.

At the press conference, Chief Immigration Officer, Merclyn Hughes indicated that the assistance from health professionals currently based at the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport has been useful in the monitoring process.

“It is very reassuring to us to know that they are right there and they themselves assist with the screening of passengers. They are not sitting in an office waiting for us to come and knock and say we have a suspicious case. They are right there on the floor so they themselves can observe … and see if there are any passengers they would want us to direct to them,” Ms. Hughes stated. “The partnership is strong ,and I must commend Dr. [Hazel] Laws [Chief Medical Officer] and all of the doctors and nurses who have been working so closely with Immigration and the Customs [Departments] to ensure that our federation remains safe.”

The Barbados-based Joint Regional Communication Centre also shares information on all passengers with the authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis and other members-states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), assisting with the travel history of passenger arrivals.

Chief Immigration Officer Hughes advised all passengers to continue cooperating with immigration officers and to be truthful when filling out the appropriate section on recent travel on immigration forms.

“No passenger is allowed to leave the Immigration Officer’s Desk unless they have completed that questionnaire,” she indicated.

CMO: St. Kitts and Nevis Stands Ready to Identify, Isolate and Manage any Suspected Cases

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hazel Laws, said the health sector and key national stakeholders in St. Kitts and Nevis stand ready to identify, isolate and manage any suspected case of the Novel Coronavirus.

The CMO outlined some proactive measures that the government is employing to mitigate against the global health threat, which ranges from very high in China and other Asian countries Asia to high in other countries worldwide.

“The National St. Kitts and Nevis International Health Regulations Committee within the Federal Office of our Ministry of Health, continues to monitor this outbreak closely, hour by hour, minute by minute,” she said, adding “The health desk at the R.L Bradshaw International Airport is covered by nurses and our environmental health officers.”

Dr. Laws also highlighted the travel advisory issued by the government and announced on Saturday.

“The travel advisory speaks to citizens and residents being advised to restrict travel to China until the World Health Organisation gives the all-clear in relation to the Novel Coronavirus,” she said, adding “persons travelling from China or who travelled to another country from China, en route to the Federation within the last 14 day window period, we are asking you to remain where you are and not to travel to the Federation.

“Persons who travel to St. Kitts and Nevis from China at this time, shall be subjected to screening at our ports of entry and may if necessary, have their movements restricted,” she added.