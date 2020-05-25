To prove the strength of democracy in the Federation the Team Unity Administration has invited international and regional organizations to send observer missions to the June 5 General Election.

“I am pleased to advise tonight that in preparation for the polls, we have written to CARICOM and we have written to the Organisation of American States (OAS) inviting them to come, to observe the historic elections in St. Kitts and Nevis on the 5th of June, 2020,” said Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

The Honourable Prime Minister, who was addressing a Team Unity virtual public meeting on Sunday evening May 24, added: “We have also given our support for other local organizations to be part of an observer mission because our democracy will be preserved by the Team Unity Administration.”