The government of St. Kitts and Nevis Saturday announced a travel advisory to citizens and residents to restrict travel to China until the World Health Organizations issues an “all clear” in the wake of the WHO declaration Jan. 30 that the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus constitutes a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”

Those with plans to travel to China are asked to postpone those plans for the immediate future, and persons travelling from China who have travelled to another country from China within the last 14 days are asked to remain where they are and not travel to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Persons who travel to St. Kitts and Nevis from China will be subjected to screening at the port of entry and may, if necessary, have their movements restricted either at home, or an appropriate facility based on risk assessment in keeping with WHO advice that all countries should be prepared for containment in the event of international exportation of cases. This includes active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case management and contact tracing to prevent spread of the disease.