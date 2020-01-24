Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Education and Culture, the Honourable Shawn Richards, laid several financial statements for the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, as well as the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) on the table in the National Assembly Thursday.

“When we came to government, we made a promise to the people, Mr. Speaker, to ensure greater transparency in the operations of not just only the government but in respect of all of the statutory corporations and bodies,” Deputy Prime Minister Richards said.

While the annual Carnival, popularly known as Sugar Mas, runs from Nov. to Jan., the financial statement covers the 12-month period from Sept. to Sept. The reports on the table covered the periods ending Sept. 30, 2016; Septe. 30, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018.

Two CFBC financial statements for the year ending July 31, 2014, and July 31, 2015, were also laid on the table.

The deputy prime minister indicated officials are currently making provisions to review the accounts for Sugar Mas, and subsequently prepare a report for the last financial year which ended Sept. 30, 2019.