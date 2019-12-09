The Cibes A5000 lift at Government Headquarters in St. Kitts and Nevis — installed by RBP Lifts of Trinidad and Tobago and partially funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan)— was officially commissioned Monday.

“I’m glad to see that the lift is working so … now people can enjoy the convenience this lift can bring to us,” Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Tom Lee, said.

Osbert DeSuza, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, noted the suggestion to install a modern lift that goes all the way to the top floor at Government Headquarters was made in 2018, and was embraced by officials, noting he has used the lift to take seniors to the top floor of the building for private meetings.

“With this elevator, we could not wish for a better metaphor to show how this Team Unity administration is lifting the importance of inclusion and accessibility by those who are differently-abled and have special needs right into the heart of government,” St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said. “To some, an elevator may seem like a small step but the ability to more easily interact with government officials and the government at large that serves us all must be a profound one.”

Additional measures taken by the government to enhance the lives of persons with disabilities include constructing access ramps to public areas including sidewalks and buildings, appointing social officers to interface directly with special associations, and enhancing social protections for the differently-abled.