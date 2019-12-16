The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has made strides towards building resiliency in the water supply amidst climate change that has brought about more drought-like conditions, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said during his Budget Address 2020 on Thursday, Dec. 12.

“Mr. Speaker, the rise in global temperatures has intensified the incidence of drought across the globe. Our Federation is not immune to these adverse impacts. In recent years, extended periods of very low or absence of precipitation has become commonplace thereby impacting the availability of water,” he said, adding last year “the Ministry of Sustainable Development had developed a concept note as the first step in our effort to bring future support with respect to the water sector.”

This concept note was developed in collaboration with Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Some of the areas that will be addressed by the project include development of a reliable and resilient water supply infrastructure, enhancements of the organisational capacity of water supply service providers for effective and efficient management, and fostering an enabling legal, regulatory and institutional environment for the efficient performance of water service providers, according to the prime minister.

The prime minister said the government intends to submit the project for consideration to the Global Climate Fund.

“If successful, it will be our first successful engagement in seeking financing with respect to the climate change fund that has been established,” he said.“(In 2020), we would continue to work with the CDB to complete the process and bring us closer to a transformational change in the Water Sector.”