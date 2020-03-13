The government held wide-ranging consultative discussions with representatives of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) geared towards advancing the private sector in the Federation Thursday at the Ocean Terrance Inn (OTI) Conference Room.

The meeting was led by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who noted his government recognizes the important role of the private sector to the socioeconomic development of the country, and as such welcomes these opportunities to meet regularly with the leadership of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, adding his administration values the input of the Chamber as part of its good governance approach to nation-building.

During the meeting, the business sector touched on the urgent need for reforms in support of the corporate financial services sector, and the prime minister committed to take those recommendations back to the Federal Cabinet for further deliberations. He said his administration “will work diligently” to address the issues affecting the private sector.

Prime Minister Harris also used the opportunity to give the business leaders a further update on the government’s preparations and response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and also commended the private sector for its continued willingness to work hand-in-hand with the government.

He also personally congratulated Mrs. Giselle Matthews on becoming the first female President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Prime Minister Harris was supported by Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; and Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins.

Also present were Financial Secretary, Mrs. Hilary Hazel and other officials from the Ministry of Finance; President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mrs. Giselle Matthews and senior Government officials.