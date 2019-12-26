Patients at the Pogson Medical Centre, the Mary Charles Hospital and the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF) received an extra dose of Christmas cheer Monday when top government officials stopped by to visit and extend best wishes for the season.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris was joined by Minister of Health, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; Minister of State for Health, Honourable Wendy Phipps; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Delores Stapleton-Harris and other officials, attending a Christmas programme for staff and patients at the Mary Charles and Pogson institutions, and carolling on various wards at JNF.

“We are called upon to show compassion. Show compassion in what we do and so it is a call now for a recommitment even for those of us who are … providing services at health institutions,” Minister Hamilton said while at the Mary Charles Hospital programme. “Recommit ourselves to be more compassionate, more selfless, and to help those who are less fortunate than us.”

Prime Minister Harris shared similar sentiments, noting the government’s care for citizens and residents — particularly society’s most vulnerable — and its gratitude for the continued dedication showed by healthcare workers.

“We want you to know that we do appreciate that you are making special sacrifices and equally on Christmas Day, you work and there is no double pay for work on Christmas Day so we doubly appreciate what you are doing and we want from the bottom of our hearts to say thank you,” Dr. Harris said, including the support staff.