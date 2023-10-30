Government Of St. Kitts And Nevis Announces Plans To Establish Civil Service Institute

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has announced plans to establish a dedicated Civil Service Institute.

Speaking during the October 30 Sitting of the Federation Parliament, Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasized the importance of this initiative.

“Over the years, concerns have been raised about certain aspects of our Civil Service. In our pursuit of excellence and commitment to the citizens of our beloved nation, we have taken these concerns seriously. Our response is to invest in the continuous development of our Civil Servants,” said the Prime Minister.

The establishment of the Civil Service Institute signals the government’s robust approach to tackling the challenges faced by the Civil Service. This institute is envisioned to be a hub of training, encompassing essential areas such as customer service, leadership, ethics, and public administration, among others.

“We believe that through targeted training and development programmes, we can ensure our Civil Servants are better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our nation. This institute will play a pivotal role in preparing our Civil Servants, ensuring they deliver the highest standards of service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis who so rightly deserve it,” Dr. Drew added.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew extended his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all stakeholders who have actively participated in this initiative thus far.