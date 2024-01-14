Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Congratulates President-Elect Lai Ching-te on Taiwan’s Successful Election

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends heartfelt congratulations to President-Elect Lai Ching-te of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on his recent victory in the presidential election held on January 13, 2024.

In achieving an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), President-Elect Lai Ching-te has broken new ground, showcasing the democratic spirit of the Taiwanese people. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis commends the commitment to free and fair elections, reflecting the values that underpin our shared democratic principles of our longstanding bilateral relationship that spans over 40 years.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M Drew, expressed his congratulations, stating, “On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend warmest congratulations to President-Elect Lai Ching-te. This victory not only signifies the trust bestowed upon you by the Taiwanese electorate but their support for the ideals you espouse for your people.”

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is proud to acknowledge the enduring friendship and collaboration between our two nations and reaffirms its commitment to the resilience and strength of our relationship. As we look forward to continuing this journey of mutual respect and cooperation, we wish President-Elect Lai Ching-te every success in leading Taiwan to further prosperity and advancement.