BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 02, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has secured an additional five thousand (5,000) doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as part of its drive to ensure at least 70 percent of the population is inoculated against the deadly COVID-19 disease, thereby achieving herd immunity in the Federation.

“Given the general global shortage of vaccines, I have been engaged with a number of CARICOM Heads and through bilateral diplomatic arrangements, we have secured an additional 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. These vaccines have an expiration date of August 31, 2021. I am happy to report that these additional doses are already in our possession,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in a televised address to the nation today, Friday, July 03.

With the additional doses of the vaccine, the prime minister said the Government will restart its vaccination programme on Thursday, July 08, 2021.

Prime Minister Harris, in his address, reminded the nation that vaccines are a scarce and precious commodity, and as such he is encouraging those who have not yet been vaccinated to make use of the opportunity to become vaccinated while supplies last.

Dr. Harris said, “This will enable us to achieve in the shortest possible time on the stronger and safer future that you deserve. The pathway to economic recovery including job growth, high incomes, business openings, a flourishing tourism sector, etc depends on a critically high proportion of the population being vaccinated and adhering to the protocols.”