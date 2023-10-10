Government of St. Kitts and Nevis To Hold Consultation With Nation’s Youth

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is set to host a dialogue entitled “Transformation to a Sustainable Island State: A Conversation with the Nation’s Youth” on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The dialogue is part of a series of Budget meetings leading up to the significant 2024 Budget Debate scheduled for December of this year.

The audience consists of representatives from various private sector organizations, key youth organizations, secondary school students, students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and Sixth (6th) Form in Nevis, and other young professionals with expertise that falls within the seven (7) key pillars of the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda, namely, food 4 security, green energy transition, economic diversification, sustainable industries, the Creative Economy, COVID-19 recovery, and social protection.

The Sustainable Island State Agenda outlines a comprehensive strategy across seven pillars, encompassing critical areas such as ensuring water and food security, transitioning towards sustainable energy and industry, promoting sustainable communities and a circular economy, and providing robust social protection for all citizens. This approach aims to create a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for St. Kitts and Nevis, with a strong emphasis on both environmental sustainability and socio-economic viability.

This dialogue serves as a catalyst for nurturing a sense of ownership and active participation among the youth in the nation’s development processes. The Government is committed to fostering an environment where young voices are not only heard but also respected and integrated into the national policymaking and implementation processes.

In addition to special remarks from Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, presentations will be delivered by key ministries, including the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Development and Investment, and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment.

The event will be moderated by Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The public is invited to join the discussion online via the ZOOM Platform using the following credentials: Meeting ID: 812 4762 9484 and Passcode: 838148.