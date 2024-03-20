Government Of St. Kitts And Nevis Turns Sod For The Construction Of A Desalination Plant At Canada Estate

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis held a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of two Solar-Powered Water Desalination Plants on March 18, 2024, at Canada Estate.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, under the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund (UAE-CREF), has led to the creation of plants capable of generating 12 cubic metres of fresh potable drinking water every hour.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard expressed deep gratitude towards the UAE for their generous contribution through a bilateral partnership, enabling the grant-funded solar desalination project.

He said that the initiative fits into the government’s overall agenda to achieve a sustainable island state. Minister Maynard added that the government, guided by the prime minister and supported by the Cabinet, is committed to restoring a round-the-clock water supply in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, praised the Minister of Public Infrastructure and his team for work done on the project.

“I want to thank the minister who has been working tirelessly hard to make sure that we resolve the matter.” Dr. Drew added. “He himself, who is an engineer, understands intricately how these things work so that we can move as quickly as possible to resolve this major issue.”

The prime minister said that for St. Kitts and Nevis to achieve a sustainable island state, the island has to achieve water security as it is one of the most important factors of survivability.