BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federal Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis is pursuing new avenues to increase the participation of more women and young people in agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said that the recruitment of women and youth is a strategic objective for the new year and is in keeping with efforts by international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to attract new groups to the sector.

“The aim is to increase an atmosphere ripe with agribusinesses that are spearheaded by our young men, young women and women-in-general,” Hon. Jeffers said in the National Assembly Chambers on December 16, while presenting on the Budget for the fiscal year 2021.

The minister outlined several steps designed to achieve this objective noting that training programmes, workshops, and scholarships will be the primary tools to assist in the development and empowerment of the targeted group.

“These are exciting plans Mr. Speaker, and we would just have to ensure that what we say here today is what we will accomplish in the year to come,” said Minister Jeffers.

He noted that some of the benefits to be derived from increased participation are empowering individuals to become entrepreneurs, increasing income resulting in better livelihoods, additionally contributing to the country’s gross domestic product, and growing small businesses.