During his Budget Address 2020 Thursday,Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC), will facilitate the construction of the largest solar generation and energy storage project in the Caribbean after signing an agreement with Leclanché SA in Sept. 2019.

The construction of solar energy plants is part of the government’s sustainable development agenda to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Prime Minister Harris described Leclanché SA as “one of the world’s leading energy storage companies based in Switzerland,” and said that upon completion, “St. Kitts and Nevis would have led the way in terms of alternative energy.”

The prime minister added “the Team-Unity Government is doing what is necessary to turn the curve in terms of the use of fossil fuel and of course the introduction in a real way to alternative energy.”

This project, once operational, is envisioned to improve the long-term financial viability of SKELEC, according to the prime minister.The Minister with responsibility for Energy, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, concurred, calling the project a “potential lifesaver of the financial security of SKELEC” during a Sitting of Parliament on July 30.

“The 35.6-megawatt solar energy plant and the 44.2 megawatt-hour battery storage facility will be built on 100 acres of crown land located in the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park utilising a lease agreement,” said Prime Minister Harris. “The plant will be constructed in close proximity to the SKELEC Power Station to facilitate the cost-effective transfer of energy.”

A 20-year Power Purchase Agreement has been established between SKELEC and Leclanché SA.