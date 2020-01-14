Services at the Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial and Legal Complex in St. Kitts are expected to be strengthened following the construction of an Annex to house a third magistrate’s court chamber and a mediation centre dedicated to criminal and family matters, the Honourable Vincent Byron, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs said during the launch of the 2020 Law Year held in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday.

“I should note that a Mediation Center is under construction in the Judicial and Legal Complex. This new construction at the Annex next door will also house a third Magistrate’s Court Chamber of District A, Basseterre, and will facilitate matters for juveniles and family matters, as well as traffic and other non-contentious issues,” said Attorney-General Byron.

In 2019, 25 persons received certificates after being trained as Court-Connected Mediators.

When completed, the Annex will also house a Law Library available to all stakeholders, including practitioners, litigants in person, students, and the general public. The library will be equipped with the latest search engines, as well as books and periodicals, according to Attorney-General Byron.

“We pledge to continue to lend support in whatever way possible and to give assurance to the Court in terms of providing the resources necessary to discharge its functions. We commit ourselves to enable the Court to improve its efficiency and effectiveness,” said the minister. “We will ensure that the Court is equipped both in terms of human resources and other support mechanisms.”

The attorney-general also spoke to the E-litigation portal introduced in St. Kitts and Nevis’ jurisdiction in September. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) E-Litigation Portal, which was launched in November, formally ushered in a new era that the regional court has embraced.

“It means that we shall keep current in our payments to the Court, and to provide books and other literature, as well as other support systems required for efficient performance of the work of our judges and judicial officers here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Minister Byron stated.