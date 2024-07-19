Government Takes Another Step In Addressing Water Issues With The Groundbreaking For A Two-Million Gallon Per Day Desalination Plant

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – To effectively address the ongoing challenge of water scarcity, largely as a result of a decline in rainfall due to climate change, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has commenced construction of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site, Basseterre, capable of producing two (2) million gallons of water daily.

Government officials, including Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister responsible for Water Services, Honourable Konris Maynard, broke ground for the desalination plant during a ceremony held on July 17, 2024.

Minister Maynard, in his remarks, said the government is working earnestly to develop additional water sources to ensure the return of 24-hour supply of safe potable water for the people.

He said, “While it may be new for us there are many established and developed places around the world that have to depend solely on the desalination of water. The science is well understood, the aspects of how it affects the environment are well understood, and so I just want to give the comfort that we have looked at all of these things to ensure that the water quality coming from the desalination plant is par excellence.”

The desalination plant project is being undertaken by Royal Utilities at a contract sum of EC$50 million. The plant is estimated to be completed by June 2025, with testing and commissioning planned for July 2025.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew stressed that while the cost of EC$50 million for the desalination plant may be seen as very high, it is one the government must bear to address the fallouts associated with climate change.

“When we speak of climate change and we speak of adaptation, this is what we are speaking about. When we speak about prioritising and shifting resources into areas that are needed because of climate change, this is what I am talking about. This is a $50 million plant just to deliver essential water to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew ended by expressing his gratitude to Minister Maynard and his entire team at the Water Services Department “for carrying out the mandate of delivering 24-hour water supply to the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis because you deserve it.”

On March 18, 2024, the government broke ground for the construction of a Solar-Powered Water Desalination Plant at Canada Estate. That plant, which is near completion, will generate roughly 76,000 gallons of water daily.

The government has assured that additional measures will continue to be explored to ensure that 24-hour supply of potable water can be delivered. This includes the drilling of additional wells across the island similar to what was recently done in Cayon; the construction of new storage reservoirs and expansion of existing ones, and introducing modern technology to improve efficiency and optimise the use of water resources.