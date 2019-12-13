Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, highlighted the impact of the Explorers Programme while delivering his annual Budget Address in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly on Thursday, pledging continued support for the programme to help meet its objectives.

“We want to thank Permanent Secretary [Osmond] Petty, who has developed what is now the largest youth organization in the country,” Prime Minister Harris said. “What we were doing really was to ensure that we curtail the involvement of our young people in risky behaviours, disrespectful behaviour and help them to engender a good attitude to law enforcement by working with our community officers and so in our budget we basically have provided for that support.”

An Explorers Campsite building is currently being constructed in the Mol-Phil Extension Phillips’ Village. When completed, the structure will serve as the home base for the Mol-Phil Club and will be the official campsite of the national club. It will feature separate sleeping rooms for boys and girls, recreational area, dining room, kitchen and office.

The membership of the national club currently stands at 789 children between the ages of 3 to 19 years. Membership is spread out between nine clubs: Molineux-Phillips’ (Mol-Phil), Shadwell, Cayon, St. Peters, Newtown, Old Road, Trinity, Lodge, and St. Paul’s. The Mol-Phil Club was the first to be established in July 2017.