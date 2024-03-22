Government’s Innovative Laptop Programme Ensures Students Of Cayon High School Are Not Disadvantaged While They Undertake Remote Learning

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is confident that the students of the Cayon High School (CHS), who are now engaged in remote learning for a period of two weeks, are not being disadvantaged, thanks to the innovative measures implemented by the government to ensure that students across the Federation are equipped with technological devices that allow for interconnectedness between teachers and students at all times.

In November 2023, the government distributed laptops and tablets to students across St. Kitts and Nevis, as part of its Enhancing Learning Continuity and Inclusion Project. This makes it easier and manageable for teachers to facilitate remote classes with students from home as necessary work is being carried out to improve the teaching and learning experience at the Cayon High School.

do their studies, practice exams and [so that] their teachers can have access to the practice exams, see the results and send feedback to those students. So it is very enlightening to know that what we have done is now positively helping the situation in Cayon,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew, during an appearance on Freedom FM’s Issues programme on March 20, 2024.

The prime minister also commended Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and his team, for ensuring the successful implementation of the project that now makes it more convenient for students to be engaged remotely.

“They have their textbooks and also educational programmes on their laptops which are relevant to what they are supposed to be learning with respect to syllabi of their various classes and courses, and so that makes it easy. For those who do not have internet [at home] we are taking a survey to make sure that all of [the students] are connected. So I want to thank the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who is our esteemed Minister of Education,” said Prime Minister Drew.

Dr. Drew noted that this was one of the crucial lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic where many students were left behind because they lacked access to devices and to the internet.

“We promised that once we get back into office we would make sure that all of the students would have a device and also, if needs be, access to internet service so that they can continue their learning at any time of the day,” Dr. Drew added. He emphasised that this is also important if St. Kitts and Nevis is to keep pace with the rest of the technologically evolving world.

Just last week, Prime Minister Drew, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Hanley and other education officials, conducted a follow-up visit to the Cayon High School to assess the progress made since his previous inspections and to gather updates on any emerging issues.

Speaking on the renovations, Prime Minister Drew said significant work was carried out to refurbish the bathroom facilities and damaged windows and doors were repaired or replaced.