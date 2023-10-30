Governments Of St. Kitts And Nevis Announced Series Of Consultations

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Environment; and the Ministry of Economic Development & Investment, have announced the upcoming Budget 2024: Community Consultations.

The series of consultations which will be held under the theme “Marching Forward on the Journey to a Sustainable Island State”, will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lodge/Ottley’s Community Centre and on Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Old Road Community Centre

These consultations are an integral part of the Government’s commitment to advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda. The involvement of the public is of paramount significance as it collectively charts the course towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for the twin-island Federation.

The consultations will encourage community input. The Government values the views, opinions, and innovative solutions of the public in addressing the challenges and opportunities within the Federation.

According to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the aim of the budget consultations is to encourage transparency, trust, and collaboration between the public and the Government.

“Our aim is to enhance transparency, build trust, and promote inclusive decision-making in the budgeting process, fostering public confidence in our government’s fiscal management. Through these consultations, we aim to empower the public to actively shape the future of our nation, fostering a profound sense of community responsibility”, stated Prime Minister Drew.

The sessions will be a combination of In-person and Live Streamed, to allow participation by both local and diaspora audiences.

The Moderator for the event will be Ms. Sherema Matthew, Senior Information Officer in the St. Kitts-Nevis Information Service.