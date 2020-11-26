BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College held its 32nd Commencement Ceremony on the afternoon of November 24 under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Sir Tapley attended the event and witnessed the graduation of students from the divisions of Technical and Vocational Education and Management Studies; Arts, Science and General Studies; Adult and Continuing Education; Teacher Education and Health Sciences.

The Governor-General extended his congratulations to the graduates and wished them well in their future endeavours as they embark on their working lives.

Sir Tapley previously served as a Member of the first Board of Governors of the College and co-authored the College Act and some Staff Regulations.