His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton received a courtesy call Monday, Nov. 27 from the District Governor of Rotary 7030, Mr. Trevor Blake.

Mr. Blake was accompanied by Mr. Rhon Boddie, President of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, Ms. Denise Alleyne, President of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Mr. Howard McEachrane, District Treasurer Rotary 7030, and Mrs. Charisse Wilkin, Director of Public Relations of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts.

The Governor-General is an honorary Rotartian and a former President of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts. In congratulating the new District Governor, he expressed pleasure at his election and wished him well in his new position.

The Rotary District Governor and members of the delegation updated the Governor-General on upcoming events in the district, and specifically, the two clubs of St. Kitts and Liamuiga.

The District Governor presented Sir Tapley with a Rotary Pin bearing the slogan, “Rotary Connects the World.” The Governor-General committed his continued support for Rotary.