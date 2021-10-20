Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason has been elected as Barbados’ first President after she secured the support of all members of the House of Assembly and all but one Senator during a joint sitting of the legislature chambers on Wednesday.

Opposition Senator, Caswell Franklyn walked out of the joint sitting of Parliament after objecting to the nomination of Dame Sandra as Barbados’ first President on Independence Day, November 30.

Speaker of the House, Arthur Holder, said following the secret balloting that the threshold of two-thirds support required by the Constitution had been met.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley had jointly nominated Dame Sandra, and the other 27 Members of Parliament in attendance voted in agreement.