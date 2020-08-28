BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Governor General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, signed the Book of Condolence on August 27 for the Late Richard Llewellyn Caines, CSM, JP, on Thursday August 27.

His Excellency the Governor General joined a long list of citizens and residents including government officials, dignitaries, members of the business community, family and friends, who are mourning the loss of Mr. Caines, who died on Monday, July 27 at the age of 87.

Sir Tapley, who served in the People’s Action Movement (PAM) Administration as Attorney General, was a close friend and colleague of the late Richard Caines.

Mr. Caines was a politician, businessperson, philanthropist and friend. He served as Junior Minister of Finance in the Dr. Kennedy Simmonds PAM Administration and was one of its founding members. The PAM was founded in 1965. He was also a businessperson of note and opened B.E.C. Auto Parts on April 22, 1982. He was also a philanthropist and gave generously to many charitable causes.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2016, Mr. Caines was conferred with the Companion Star of Merit (CSM), A National Honours Award, for his contribution to the field of business.

The thanksgiving service for the Late Richard Caines will take place on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.