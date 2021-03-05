BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. was administered with his first dose of the Oxford Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Sir Tapley said he is grateful that he has had no after-effects from the vaccine.

Also receiving their vaccination at the same time were the sister of the Governor-General. Mrs. Marquerite Foreman JP, Inspector Alphonso Hendrickson, and Major Lynn Wilkin.

Sir Tapley commended the professionalism of Nurse Rhonda Lowry-Robinson, Deputy Coordinator of Community Health Services and Ms. Teshelle Bridgewater, Enrolled Nursing Assistant who administered the vaccine.

Sir Tapley encouraged all of his fellow citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.