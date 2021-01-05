

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Governor-General His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, solidified his ongoing commitment to the development of the Dorset community by donating a lawnmower on January 5.



The lawnmower is to be used in the maintenance of the community park known as the “See-Saw Park,” where sports and other recreational activities take place. Young men frequently use the facility for friendly and competitive basketball games, while younger children enjoy the playground equipment.





His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton was born and raised on Market Street, which is a stone’s throw from the See-Saw Park. As a young boy, he often visited the park to socialize with friends.



The personal donation from the Governor General was presented to members of the Dorset Park Committee by Mrs. Cherisse Gumbs, Director of Government House.



“He [Sir Tapley] heard of the need, and immediately said ‘yes I am going to make this contribution on my own behalf’…as a member of this community,” said Mrs. Gumbs during a brief handing over ceremony at See-Saw Park.



James ‘Barman’ Hanley accepted the personal donation from His Excellency Sir Tapley. Hanley was supported at the ceremony by Mrs. Viola Phillip and Nigel Browne, her grandson. Mrs. Phillip has led the volunteer effort to maintain the park over the years. The lawnmower will be primarily used by Browne, who volunteers as the landscaper.



“I know that the Governor-General would not have had a problem donating this,” said Hanley, noting that H.E. Sir Tapley Seaton is part of the community. “We have the basketball group here, and we go to him for contributions. He normally gives even though we don’t make a big deal about it.”



Hanley expressed “special thanks” to the Governor General and assured him that the lawnmower would be properly utilized and maintained.