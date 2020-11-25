BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, paid a visit to Bayford’s Farm on November 21. The area is designated by the Ministry of Agriculture as a Centre of Excellence in Agriculture specializing in livestock production.

His Excellency was greeted by the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture and a team headed by Permanent Secretary Ron Collins; Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Tracey Challenger; Veterinarian, Dr. Lesroy Henry; Director of Agriculture, Melvin James; and other staff.

Minister Jeffers explained the proposed plans for the area, and His Excellency commended the Minister and his team for their impressive plans for the area as he reminisced on his boyhood days when he and his family would visit the farm where milk was produced.

His Excellency commended the Minister for the very commendable enthusiasm and positive approach which he was bringing to the Ministry and wished him well.

The Governor-General was accompanied on the visit by his sister, Mrs. Marguerite Foreman JP. For his return journey to Government House, His Excellency travelled via Green Hill and Upper Cayon.