Govt. of St. Kitts & Nevis Invites Applications for UVI Scholarships

Graduates of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College are invited to apply for University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) scholarships.Scholarships are only available to graduates who are interested in undertaking studies at UVI for a maximum of four years. Persons who may have graduated years ago are welcome to apply.

The following documents are required to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, March 30, 2023.

One original and one copy of your completed application form; One original and one certified copy of birth certificate; Originals and certified copies of high school and college certificates of qualification; and One original and one certified copy of university acceptance letter

Application forms can be collected from the Human Resource Management Department in St. Kitts at Government Headquarters, Church Street, or the Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security building, Pinney’s Estate.

Should you have any other concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact the following persons;

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd (shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com), Ms. Corissa Griffin (corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com), or Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill (shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com) at the Ministry of Human Resouces in Nevis at 469-5521 ext. 5163 or 5164 or Ms. Jamilah Adams at the Human Resource Management Department in St. Kitts at 467-1323.

For support whilst applying to the University of the Virgin Islands, please contact Dr. Eustace Esdaille, Professor of Accounting, School of Business, University of the Virgin Islands at sknrecruits@uvi.edu or call 664-7166.