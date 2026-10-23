Govt. Road resident remanded for alleged curfew breach

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by Vernan George

A Government Road resident has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison after appearing before the court over an alleged breach of his bail conditions requiring him to observe a curfew.

Travis Perkins, who is facing two counts of assault with intent to rob, was reportedly absent from his residence when police visited the property on Thursday, October 8, prompting concerns that he had violated his bail conditions. He was arrested the following day when he went to sign the bail book at the Charlestown Police Station.

Testifying before Resident Magistrate Reynold Benjamin, Officer Stevens said he was on duty shortly after 8 p.m. on October 8 when a report was made concerning Perkins. He and another officer subsequently visited the defendant’s residence to investigate.

Upon arrival, Stevens said he spoke with Perkins’ mother, who consented to a search of her son’s room. However, Perkins was not present.

The officer said he asked the mother about her son’s whereabouts and was told that he was not at home. Stevens then continued searching the premises, including the back of the yard, where he called out Perkins’ name three times but received no response.

The court also heard that another report was made on Friday, October 9, accusing Perkins of breaking a window in his aunt’s vehicle. Police conducted another search with consent but were again unable to locate him.

During cross-examination, defence counsel Hector challenged the officer’s account, suggesting that Perkins had been in a shed at the back of the property that police had not searched.

Perkins subsequently took the stand in his own defence, telling the court that he had argued with his sisters on the night in question and left the house to cool his head.

He said he went into a shed in the backyard, where he remained until morning. Perkins maintained that he did not hear the officers calling his name or the family dog barking to alert him to their presence. He suggested that he may already have been asleep when police arrived.

After considering the testimony, Magistrate Benjamin said he believed Perkins was not present when officers visited the residence. The magistrate nevertheless ordered that he be remanded to prison, citing concerns that he posed a flight risk.

The case marks the second time Perkins has been remanded over an alleged breach of his curfew conditions. On May 15, police reportedly found him walking outside a nightclub after 2 a.m. He explained on that occasion that he had been visiting a friend, had consumed too much alcohol, and was on his way home.

Perkins remains before the court in connection with the two counts of assault with intent to rob.