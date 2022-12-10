Govt. to pay CBI dividend 

- Advertisement -

Citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis can look forward to an even brighter Christmas, as the government of St Kitts and Nevis has approved the payment of a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) dividend to the citizens and residents of the Federation.

In a government release from the Prime Minister’s Office, it was stated that the CBI dividend is a share of the profits and retained earnings received from the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

“The CBI dividend will be facilitated through Saint Christopher and Nevis Social Security, and will be distributed in two tiers or categories. The first category is the pensionable and pensioners, and the second category is classified as those who are not yet pensionable.”

The release further explained that this was a new policy implemented by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, as a commitment to the Hon Dr. Terrance Drew-led St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s campaign pledge to the citizens and residents of the Federation.

It is expected that an announcement would be made by the Prime Minister, giving details of the payout in a subsequent announcement.