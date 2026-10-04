GraceKennedy recalls Tropical Rhythm Fruit Punch in seven Caribbean markets

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 4, CMC – GraceKennedy Foods has announced a voluntary recall of specific batches of its Grace Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch one-litre product across seven Caribbean markets.

The affected products were distributed in Jamaica, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, the Turks and Caicos Islands and St Maarten.

The recall covers products carrying the best-before codes July 21, 2027, L6, or July 22, 2027, L6.

GraceKennedy said the recall is limited to the identified batches and markets and does not affect other Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch products or batches distributed elsewhere.

The company said the matter is considered a product-quality issue and not a food-safety concern, adding that no adverse health effects are expected from consuming the affected product.

It said there have also been no reports of illness or other adverse health effects linked to the recalled batches.

Consumers who have the affected product are being advised not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

GraceKennedy said it is working with distributors and retailers across the affected markets to remove the products from sale.