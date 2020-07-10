BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The number of female recruits who graduated from the Police Training Complex on July 9 increased by 26 percent, according to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who spoke at the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Course #44 Closing Ceremony.

“Of note, this year is that the number of female graduating recruits increased by 26 percent, from three females out of a graduating class of 31 last year to nine females this year in a graduating class of 25,” said the prime minister. “Last year, women made up 10 percent of the graduating class, this year they make up 36 percent of the graduating class. More power to the female recruits.”

The nine Women Constables who graduated are: #379 Juvesa Lewis; #388 Chieyenne Clarke; #394 Lesshauna Benjamin; #402 Sherisa Seaton; #403 Laricia Ottley; #404 Maruca Nisbett; #407 Samantha Samuel; #409 Therese Gordon; and #415 Kelly-Ann Francis.

Prime Minister Harris referenced the current situation occurring globally with respect to George Floyd’s death.

“This diversity in gender and nationality reflects the current conversation that is taking place around the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25th in the United States and the protests that have been organized as a result,” said the prime minister. “Activists argue for increased recruitment and promotion of women in policing because US studies show women police are less likely to use excessive or deadly force. Building a multicultural police force is also deemed important as law enforcement agencies around the world continue to step up their community policing efforts.”

Dr. Harris said that it is important for persons from different backgrounds and experiences to join the force.