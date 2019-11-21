Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, November 20, 2019…… Grand Bahama Island welcomed its first international destination wedding recently since Hurricane Dorian.

Fay Rickhuss and Thomas Doyle from England were married in a beautiful ceremony at the Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe Gazebo on November 9, followed by a reception on Spanish Main. The wedding group included some 28 guests, friends and family who accompanied the couple from England.

The bride and groom were determined to be married on Grand Bahama island, as the bride’s father had been treated at the Immunology Center some years ago. When their flights were cancelled, they opted to arrive on Balearia Caribbean Cruise Line.

The couple also started a hurricane fund for the island. “We are thrilled that Fay and Tom chose to celebrate their vows here on Grand Bahama Island, and we wish them a long and happy life together,” said Ian Rolle, Acting Chairman, the GBITB’s Board of Directors. “This is a wonderful vote of confidence in our island, and we are grateful for their support.”

The wedding arrangements at Grand Lucayan Resort were coordinated on island by Chic Bahamas Weddings, a leading Bahamas wedding planning company.