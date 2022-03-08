Minister of Tourism Linsday Grant is set to be charged by the police for his alleged conduct against police at a bar in Bird Rocks on January 8 with his party standing behind him

The Peoples Action Movement in a statement said they have learnt that the local police have moved in to charge colleague and MP Lindsay Grant for alleged conduct during a much-publicized incident a few weeks ago.

“Hon Grant has retained counsel, and his lawyers have expressed confidence in successfully defending the matter. They have described the charges as baseless.”

The statement was signed by party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards who said they are aware of a political subtext to the entire issue, and noted there have been naked attempts by some to seek to score political points.

“That is why in many ways, we are glad that the charges have been brought – and we call for a speedy trial so that the real story will be told and some of the real intent exposed through the legal system, which we have extreme confidence in.”

The party also said they support the police in doing their work.

“We think that it has been unfortunate that professional officers have been put under so much pressure to escalate the situation, in what is an apparent attempt to embarrass the Member of Parliament, and to undermine people’s faith in members of Team Unity.”

The party then offered its support to Grant noting he is innocent until, and unless, proven otherwise.

“Our position is that there must be a speedy trial so that the whisper campaign can end. There is a correct saying that justice delayed is justice denied. Any undue delay in the matter will indeed be injurious to the rights of the Honourable Member.