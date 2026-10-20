Great Britain: Armed Forces, NHS And Allies Test UK Battlefield Injury Response

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The Armed Forces and the NHS took part in a joint exercise last week to strengthen the UK’s ability to treat Armed Forces personnel injured during conflict.

The wargame, led by Defence Medical Command, explored how the Armed Forces, the NHS and healthcare providers would work together to support military patients returning to the UK from a range of future operational scenarios.

Participants assessed plans for civilian health services to treat military patients returning to the UK after receiving life-saving care overseas at the point of injury and after potentially travelling vast distances.

Defence Minister Lord Coaker said:

Keeping people safe takes more than one organisation—it takes all of us working together. This exercise brought Defence, the NHS and our allies around the same table to put that partnership into practice.

By testing our plans now, we are building the trusted relationships and readiness needed to protect our country and care for those who serve.

They also explored medical lessons from Ukraine, including challenges for increasing hospital capacity, maintaining civilian access to health care, large-scale rehabilitation, likely injuries requiring treatment, and mental health care support.

The exercise is part of an ongoing UK and international programme to ensure medical preparedness keeps pace with the changing character of warfare.

Surgeon General Major General Phil Carter, said:

Wargames like this are a vital part planning the Operational Patient Care Pathway, helping ensure Defence, NHS, our health services, and our allies can manage returning casualties while continuing to care for civilian patients.

The war in Ukraine reinforces the need to keep learning, adapting and innovating. By regularly exercising together, we strengthen our readiness and national resilience.

Dr Mike Prentice, National Director for NHS Resilience, said:

The NHS has a vital role to play in the UK’s preparedness for future conflict. By working closely with the Ministry of Defence, we are putting our plans to the test, identifying potential challenges and strengthening the partnerships we would rely on in a crisis.

Preparing together now means we can ensure the NHS is ready to care for military personnel returning home, while continuing to meet the needs of the public – whatever the circumstances.

Part of routine preparedness planning, the exercise supports the Strategic Defence Review’s emphasis on resilience, readiness and a whole-of-society approach to national security.

Defence Medical Command is investing in life-saving innovations, including dried blood products to more easily restore blood supplies on the battlefield, and tranexamic acid autoinjector pens which cause clotting to reduce blood loss at the point of injury, as well as modern field hospital equipment and enhanced equipment to care for casualties.

Defence Medical Command is also learning lessons from the conflict in Ukraine including techniques to protect field hospitals, equipment and medical personnel from attack, advanced trauma training, stronger supply chains and the development of new technologies such as portable ultrasound equipment and uncrewed evacuation systems.

Lessons from the wargame will inform future planning across the Armed Forces and civilian health services, with further exercises scheduled in the coming months.