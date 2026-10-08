Great Britain: CNC Shortlisted For National Occupational Health Award

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The Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) has been shortlisted for the Occupational Health category in the Oscar Kilo Awards 2026.

Over 90 submissions were made to the Oscar Kilo Awards, which are designed to recognise the outstanding work across policing to improve the welfare and wellbeing of staff and officers. The Occupational Health category rewards commitment, innovation and excellence in the delivery of health and wellbeing services.

The CNC’s submission focused on the work undertaken to become the second police force nationally to achieve Safe Effective Quality Occupational Health Service (SEQOHS) accreditation, and the development of a bespoke Health Needs Assessment (HNA) programme.

The HNA programme was designed to create a more intelligence-led and proactive occupational health and wellbeing model, to support the CNC in improving the understanding and response to the differing needs of employees across its sites through the creation of targeted, evidence-based action plans.

Emma Aldred, Head of Occupational health and Wellbeing, said: “We’re proud of the strength of our health and wellbeing offer here at the CNC, with a range of support services available and a team that is always keen to push itself to do more and develop new ideas. We’re excited that for the second year in a row, we’ve been shortlisted for this award and look forward to sharing more once the final results are announced.”

The winners, runners-up and highly commended submissions will be announced at an awards ceremony on 13 October.